Studenic Catches Fire In 5-3 Win Over Wolf Pack

February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils right wing Nick Merkley (right) vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils right wing Nick Merkley (right) vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - Marian Studenic scored twice in the third period and helped lead the Binghamton Devils to a 5-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack in front of 4,076 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Nathan Bastian tipped in his 11th of the year just 2:17 into the game to give the Devils an early 1-0 lead. Jeremy Groleau took a pass from Melchiori and fired it into traffic and by goaltender Jean-Francois Berube. Bastian got the final touch with the assists going to Groleau and Melchiori and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the intermission along with a 6-5 shot advantage.

The Wolf Pack tied it up at 2:10 into the second with Ty Ronning's first goal of the season. Ryan Dmowski took the puck at the top of the left circle and fed Ronning in front of the net. Missing the puck on the first shot attempt, Ronning finally connected on the second and slid it under the pads of Gilles Senn. Dmowski registered the sole assist on the game-tying goal.

Nearing the end of the middle stanza, Hartford grabbed its first lead of the game. Matt Tennyson tried to clear the puck out of the Devils zone, but Vinni Lettieri picked it up and took a quick whack toward the net that bested Senn. Danny O'Regan grabbed the assist and the Wolf Pack took a 2-1 lead at 13:54 of the second.

The Devils answered by tying the game at two with just 4:04 remaining in the second period. Ben Street flung the puck at the net that was deflected out by Berube, landing on the stick of Kyle Cumiskey. Cumiskey's shot from far out hit a Hartford defender and was redirected to Nick Merkley who snapped the puck past Berube from the left side. Cumiskey logged the primary assist and Street tallied the secondary and the game was tied at two after two periods.

6:25 into the final frame, Binghamton regained the lead with Marian Studenic's seventh goal of the season. Egor Sharangovich battled with Brandon Crawley down the ice, letting a shot go that was deflected by Berube. Studenic came flying in and finished it off by tapping the puck into the open left side of the net to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. Janne Kuokkanen picked up the second assist on the play.

Hartford was not finished yet as they tied the game up with 8:17 remaining in the third. Jesper Boqvist was sent to the box for a tripping call and the Wolf Pack power-play goal came off a blasted shot from the right side that was deflected off the stick of Matt Beleskey. Assists on the play were credited to Ryan Gropp and Steven Fogarty.

The Devils were quick to put up their fourth goal of the game with 5:47 remaining in the third. Studenic grabbed his second goal of the period after weaving in and out of traffic and blasting the puck past Berube. Sharangovich registered the only assist on the eventual game-winning goal to put the Devils up, 4-3.

With the net empty, Nathan Bastian fired a shot from the neutral zone for his second of the night and 12th of the year, unassisted, and the Devils picked up the 5-3 victory. Senn stopped 18 of 21 shots in the win and Berube denied 22 of 26 in the loss.

The Devils are back home tomorrow against Toronto. Tomorrow is Heart Cup Night at 4:05 p.m. followed by a postgame skate and then Binghamton Police and Fire Departments battling it out on the ice. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.