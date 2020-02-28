Heat Look to Keep Momentum Friday against San Diego

Friday, February 28, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (29-14-4-3; 2nd Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (26-18-5-2; 5th Pacific)

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to keep momentum following a strong weekend performance in Tucson last week, a two-game set in which Stockton earned three of a possible four points against the top team in the divisional standings.

The Heat have gotten the better of San Diego this season, entering tonight's contest with a mark of 5-2-0-1 on the year including 3-1-0-0 at Stockton Arena. The teams split their last two games, each 3-2 finals with the home team holding serve in each meeting.

POWER OUTAGE

Stockton has been able to stifle San Diego's power play throughout the season series, limiting the Gulls to just 1-for-28 on the man-advantage through eight games this season. The Heat have killed 12-straight Gulls power plays since conceding on the final chance the Gulls had up a skater on December 21, with three games passing in between.

WE WANT SOME MO

Mason Morelli has enjoyed playing against the Gulls this season with three goals in three games against San Diego. Morelli is in his first full season with the Heat after joining the club after completing his collegiate career last spring. The rookie has eight points (4g,4a) in 31 games on the year overall.

SCHUENEMAN'S STREAK

Corey Schueneman has shined as he has earned more ice time of late, stringing together points in four straight and seven of the club's last nine. The defenseman recorded three assists in Stockton's last outing, setting a new career best output on the offensive end. The defenseman's hot stretch dates back to taking an increased role with Brandon Davidson's recall to Calgary, Schueneman tallying two goals and seven assists in nine games since that transaction.

GAWDIN GETTING GOING

AHL All-Star Glenn Gawdin has regained his stride on the offensive end, scoring in three straight after emerging from a five-game lull. Gawdin, who earned his first NHL recall on February 17, led Stockton in scoring heading into the All-Star break with 40 points in 40 games, and the second-year forward currently ranks second on the club with 45 points (16g,29a) in 48 games played.

WORKING ON DEADLINE

Stockton's roster grew at the NHL's trade deadline as forward Buddy Robinson and defenseman Alexander Yelesin returned to the club after NHL recalls to Calgary. Robinson, who was called to the Flames on January 26, skated in five games with the Flames and scored his second NHL goal. Yelesin was recalled on February 10 and made his NHL debut on February 12 against the Los Angeles Kings. He skated in four games with the Flames prior to the deadline.

