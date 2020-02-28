Boucher's Five-Point Night Carries Comets Past Marlies
February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Reid Boucher netted three goals and two assists to help the Comets to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Marlies Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Boucher's effort set a new Comets record for points in a single season, 63. Wacey Hamilton, Dylan Blujus, and Sven Baertschi also scored for Utica. Mikey DiPietro made 26 saves in the win.
Hamilton got the scoring started three and a half minutes into the game, taking a feed in the neutral zone from Kole Lind and burying a wrister on a partial breakaway. Boucher doubled the lead four minutes later, powering a shot through Joseph Woll after working a give-and-go with Carter Camper.
Boucher added his second of the night halfway through the second period, putting back his own rebound from a one-timer in the slot. Joseph Duszak got the Marlies on the board with 6:26 to go in the middle frame with a power play goal. Blujus answered back with 4:01 to go in the second when his shot from the point was deflected and looped over Woll and in. Baertschi added to the Comets' lead 48 seconds later, one-timing a backhand feed from Boucher to the top corner.
Bailey pushed the lead to 6-1 at the 12:03 mark of the third, taking a feed from Lind and beating Woll in tight for his 27th of the year. Kenny Agostino ended the scoring run with a goal of his with 32 seconds later to cut Utica's lead to 6-2. Korshkov cut Utica's lead in half with 4:53 to play in regulation. Boucher got the hat trick with an empty netter with 2:53 to go to close out the win.
The Comets go right back at it tomorrow night against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The team will be wearing their Copper 7 Series Retro jerseys. Select jerseys will be available for raffle on the concourse throughout the game. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020
- Barre-Boulet Nets Hat Trick in 4-3 Crunch Win over Penguins - Syracuse Crunch
- Penalties Stop Monsters in 5-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Power Play Dominates in Cleveland Win - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Storm Back to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Topped by Binghamton, 5-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boucher's Five-Point Night Carries Comets Past Marlies - Utica Comets
- Studenic Catches Fire In 5-3 Win Over Wolf Pack - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Kick off Weekend in Upstate New York Tonight - Toronto Marlies
- AHL Moves to Las Vegas - Las Vegas
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Purchase of Franchise by Vegas Golden Knights - AHL
- Moose Trade Alexis D'Aoust to Charlotte - Manitoba Moose
- LA Kings Recall Mikey Anderson - Ontario Reign
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, February 28, 2020 - Rochester Americans
- Heat Look to Keep Momentum Friday against San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Griffins' Popular Star Wars Night Returns on March 7 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall C.J. Suess from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Sound Tigers Navigate "Three-In-Three" this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Griffins Sign McCarron to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joshua Ho-Sang Loaned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, February 28 - Belleville Senators
- Game 53 Preview: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.