Boucher's Five-Point Night Carries Comets Past Marlies

February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Reid Boucher netted three goals and two assists to help the Comets to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Marlies Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Boucher's effort set a new Comets record for points in a single season, 63. Wacey Hamilton, Dylan Blujus, and Sven Baertschi also scored for Utica. Mikey DiPietro made 26 saves in the win.

Hamilton got the scoring started three and a half minutes into the game, taking a feed in the neutral zone from Kole Lind and burying a wrister on a partial breakaway. Boucher doubled the lead four minutes later, powering a shot through Joseph Woll after working a give-and-go with Carter Camper.

Boucher added his second of the night halfway through the second period, putting back his own rebound from a one-timer in the slot. Joseph Duszak got the Marlies on the board with 6:26 to go in the middle frame with a power play goal. Blujus answered back with 4:01 to go in the second when his shot from the point was deflected and looped over Woll and in. Baertschi added to the Comets' lead 48 seconds later, one-timing a backhand feed from Boucher to the top corner.

Bailey pushed the lead to 6-1 at the 12:03 mark of the third, taking a feed from Lind and beating Woll in tight for his 27th of the year. Kenny Agostino ended the scoring run with a goal of his with 32 seconds later to cut Utica's lead to 6-2. Korshkov cut Utica's lead in half with 4:53 to play in regulation. Boucher got the hat trick with an empty netter with 2:53 to go to close out the win.

Korshkov cut Utica's lead in half with 4:53 to play in regulation. Boucher got the hat trick with an empty netter with 2:53 to go to close out the win.

American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020

