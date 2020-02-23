Minnesota Wild Recalls Belpedio, Mayhew from Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Louie Belpedio (pronounced Bel-PEE-dee-oh) and forward Gerry Mayhew from Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Belpedio, 23 (5/14/96), has collected 18 points (5g, 13a), 98 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-5 rating in 55 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Skokie, Ill., leads the team in PIM, ranks second in scoring amongst team defensemen and ranks third on the team in shots on goal (138). His shot total ranks fourth amongst AHL defensemen.

Belpedio has appeared in three career NHL games with Minnesota. He recorded two assists in his NHL debut at San Jose on April 7, 2018, to become the first rookie in franchise history to record two points in his debut. The Wild selected Belpedio in the third round (80th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He wears sweater No. 47 with Minnesota.

Mayhew, 27 (12/31/92), has tallied 61 points (39g, 22a) and a plus-17 rating in 48 games with Iowa this season. He leads the AHL in scoring, goals and game-winning goals (10), ranks T-2nd in power-play goals (13) and third in shots on goal (176). His 39 goals are the most in franchise history in a single season for Iowa and are the most in an AHL season since Cory Conacher's 39 in 2011-12 with Norfolk.

Mayhew has recorded two goals, a plus-2 rating and nine shots on goal in seven games with Minnesota this season. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., scored a goal in his NHL debut at Toronto on Oct. 15 to become the eighth player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. Mayhew signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on May 10, 2019 and wears sweater No. 26 with Minnesota.

