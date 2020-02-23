Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars.

Fedun, 31, recorded two assists (0-22) and 10 shots on goal in five AHL games with Texas during his conditioning assignment. Fedun has registered nine points (2-79) and a +3 plus/minus rating in 27 games with Dallas in 2019-20. The defenseman has also recorded 16 hits and 19 blocked shots this season. Fedun has earned 20 points (6-1420) in 81 regular-season games over parts of two seasons with the Stars.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Edmonton, Alta. was originally undrafted and was acquired by Dallas via trade from Buffalo on Nov. 10, 2018 in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Stars return for a three-game week against Rockford and Grand Rapids beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

