P-Bruins Win Fifth Consecutive Game, Top WBS Penguins, 2-1

February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Steven Kampfer netted the game-winning goal and Brendan Gaunce extended his point streak to six games as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. The victory marks the fifth consecutive win for Providence.

Zach Senyshyn also scored for Providence, while Max Lagace made 20 saves in his 20th win of the season.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WBS 0 0 1 1

PRO 1 1 0 2

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"These are big points because these teams are chasing us. That team plays really hard and that goalie always plays well against us. They were a tall task for us.

"We were beneficiaries with them being on the end of a three-in-three and that was only our second game, but we got it done to our credit. It was a good win."

BRENDAN GAUNCE - ONE ASSIST

"I think we needed a couple games where we played the right way and got a win. I think sometimes you get some wins where you're not playing the right way and you almost get a superficial feeling. I think the games we won last week and this weekend were wins where we played the right way. Those gave us some confidence where we can rely on our goalies and rely on our scoring.

"I think that's the way we're going to have to play to make the playoffs. The confidence grows as the games go by and that's something that we're really getting comfortable with."

STATS

- Brendan Gaunce recorded an assist to extend his point streak to six games. He has recorded eight points (5G, 3A) during that span.

- Trent Frederic recorded his team-leading 22nd assist of the season. He has three assists in his last two contests. - Zach Senyshyn scored his fifth goal of the season and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games. - Max Lagace recorded his 20th win of the season. The 20 wins are tied for the second most amongst AHL goaltenders.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and take on the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, February 26 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

