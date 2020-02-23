Barracuda Roll Reign 5-2
February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (17-26-3-2) dropped into a first-period deficit before reeling off three-unanswered goals en-route to a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign (LA Kings) (26-20-5-1) on Sunday night at the Toyota Arena. With the win, the Barracuda are now 3-4-1 against Ontario this season and 2-1-1 at the Toyota Arena.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (5-4-1) made 31 saves on 33 shots to earn his second-consecutive victory
Matthew Villalta (8-5-2) took the loss after allowing four goals on 29 shots
Jayden Halbgewachs netted his team-leading 16th of the season in the first period
Jeff Viel (12) potted an empty-netter, extending his goal streak to three games
Lean Bergmann (8) scored late in the third and now has three goals in his last five games
Nikolai Knyzhov scored his first pro goal which turned out to be the game-winner and was given first-star honors
Sasha Chmelevski recorded a pair of assists, his sixth multi-point effort of the season
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Ontario 1 0 1 2
San Jose 1 2 2 5
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Ontario 33 1 3 8
San Jose 30 1 5 12
