Barracuda Roll Reign 5-2

The San Jose Barracuda (17-26-3-2) dropped into a first-period deficit before reeling off three-unanswered goals en-route to a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign (LA Kings) (26-20-5-1) on Sunday night at the Toyota Arena. With the win, the Barracuda are now 3-4-1 against Ontario this season and 2-1-1 at the Toyota Arena.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (5-4-1) made 31 saves on 33 shots to earn his second-consecutive victory

Matthew Villalta (8-5-2) took the loss after allowing four goals on 29 shots

Jayden Halbgewachs netted his team-leading 16th of the season in the first period

Jeff Viel (12) potted an empty-netter, extending his goal streak to three games

Lean Bergmann (8) scored late in the third and now has three goals in his last five games

Nikolai Knyzhov scored his first pro goal which turned out to be the game-winner and was given first-star honors

Sasha Chmelevski recorded a pair of assists, his sixth multi-point effort of the season

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Ontario 1 0 1 2

San Jose 1 2 2 5

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 33 1 3 8

San Jose 30 1 5 12

