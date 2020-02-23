New Jersey Signs Melchiori to Two-Way Contract

Binghamton Senators defenseman Julian Melchiori

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Senators defenseman Julian Melchiori(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils announced that the club has signed defenseman Julian Melchiori to a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The announcement came today from New Jersey's Interim General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Melchiori, 28, has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 54 games with the Binghamton Devils.

Last season, Melchiori recorded six goals and six assists for 12 points in 54 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds. During the 2017-18 campaign, the native of Richmond Hill, ON served as the alternate captain for the Manitoba Moose and had 14 points in 49 games, along with six points in seven playoff games. Overall, the left-shooting defenseman has 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) in 378 regular-season AHL games.

The former third-round draft pick of the Atlanta Thrashers has played in 30 National Hockey League games for the Winnipeg Jets.

