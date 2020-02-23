Ottawa Signs Labrie to Two-Way Deal
February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Hubert Labrie to a two-way NHL contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Labrie has played 43 games for Belleville this season amassing eight points. The 28-year-old has played 454 career AHL games during his nine pro seasons but has yet to play in the NHL.
He leads all Senators skaters this season with a +22 rating. Labrie won a Calder Cup in 2014 with Texas and a QMJHL championship with Gatineau in 2011.
Belleville returns to action Wednesday when they host Laval. Tickets are available.
