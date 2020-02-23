T-Birds Battle Back for Another Come-From-Behind Win in OT

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-24-2-0) clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to stun the Syracuse Crunch (26-22-4-5) by a final score of 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at the MassMutual Center.

After Springfield came up empty on two early power play chances in the opening six minutes, Philippe Desrosiers was a busy netminder for Springfield in the first period, as Syracuse got shots on the T-Birds goalie from all angles, with 18 of them to show for in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Unfortunately, Desrosiers' 18th save attempt was the one that came up empty with just 2.2 seconds on the clock, as Daniel Walcott stole a puck from a T-Bird along the left-wing wall before hitting defenseman Cal Foote in the high slot. With time ticking down, Foote hit the back of the net on the blocker side of Desrosiers to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead after the first.

Defenses tightened in the opening ten minutes of the seconds, as the teams jockeyed for offensive chances. The Crunch then got their first power play of the night at 10:21, and at 12:01, a fortuitous bounce off a T-Birds skate came right to Taylor Raddysh at the left circle. With plenty of room to load up a slap shot, Raddysh blasted the puck through Desrosiers on the glove side to add to the Crunch lead, 2-0.

In need of a spirit-lifter, the Thunderbirds received just that from Ethan Prow, who extended his personal point streak to five games at 17:25, as he wristed a puck from center point position past the blocker side of Syracuse goalie Spencer Martin, who had stopped 19 of 20 through 40 minutes. Rodrigo Abols picked up the lone helper, as he won the face-off that immediately preceded Prow's eighth goal of the year.

Down a goal heading into the third, the Thunderbirds pushed the issue in the Syracuse zone, and Mason Marchment drew a power play as he was taken down at the side of the net. At 11:39 of the third, Henrik Borgstrom tied the score as he roofed a short-side wrist shot from the right circle thanks to a Jack Rodewald screen in front of the net. Prow picked up his second point of the night with the primary assist.

With the 2-2 score in tow, both teams failed to come up with a power play marker and the score carried into the overtime period. After Desrosiers denied an Alex Volkov shot past the two-minute mark of the period, Brady Keeper charged up the left-wing side, beat a defender to the near post, and chipped a forehander over the glove of Martin to win it for Springfield at 2:17 of the overtime. Desrosiers picked up the assist on the game-winning tally, Keeper's second overtime marker of the season.

Six of Springfield's next seven games will remain inside the MassMutual Center, beginning with a tangle on Friday, Feb. 28 against Bridgeport at 7:05 p.m.

