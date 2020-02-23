Batherson, Norris, Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forwards Drake Batherson and Josh Norris to the Belleville Senators.

Batherson has 46 points (14 goals) in 37 games with Belleville this season and has also tallied three goals and 10 points in 23 games with Ottawa. Norris made his NHL debut last night against Montreal and has 30 goals and 58 points with Belleville this season.

Furthermore, Ottawa reassigned the recently acquired Aaron Luchuk to the Brampton Beast. Belleville loaned Chris Clapperton, who has three assists in 25 games with the Sens, to Brampton too.

Belleville returns to action Wednesday when they host Laval. Tickets are available.

