Condors Stunned in Overtime by Colorado, 5-4

February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-25-7; 47pts) raced out to a 4-0 lead, but the Colorado Eagles (30-16-3-1; 64pts) stormed back to take a 5-4 overtime victory in front of 6,068 on Saturday. RW Anthony Peluso (1g-1a) and C Ryan McLeod (2a) each had two points. C Luke Esposito tied his career high in goals with his seventh.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Anthony Peluso (3rd) wrist shot through the five-hole from the right circle; Assist: Koules; Time of goal: 1:55; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (7th) wrist shot from the high slot; Assists: Peluso, Samorukov; Time of goal: 12:13; BAK leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (6th) from behind the net, banked it off the netminder and in; Assists: Manning, McLeod; Time of goal: 15:32; BAK leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK- 11, COL - 11

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Joel Persson (3rd) on a power play through traffic; Assists: Manning, McLeod; Time of goal: 16:46; BAK leads, 4-0

EAGLES GOAL: LW AJ Greer (13th) from the low slot on a 5-on-3 power play; Assists: Tynan, Bowers; Time of goal: 19:47; BAK leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK - 9, COL - 15

THIRD PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: F Ryan Wagner (3rd) from the slot; Assists: Connauton, Rosen; Time of goal: 6:42; BAK leads, 4-2

EAGLES GOAL: LW Julien Nantel (6th) off a backdoor feed; Assists: Bowers, Greer; Time of goal: 8:21; BAK leads, 4-3

EAGLES GOAL: Greer (14th) from the point through a maze of bodies; Assists: Nantel, Connauton; Time of goal: 16:48; Game tied, 4-4

SHOTS: BAK- 5, COL - 14

C Jayson Megna (18th) scored the overtime winner at 2:42 for Colorado.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Greer (COL) 2. Peluso (BAK) 3. Bowers (COL)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3; COL - 2/6

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 25; COL - 42

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-15-5; 37/42); COL - Werner (17-9-1; 21/25)

RW Anthony Peluso has 1g-2a and a fighting major in his last two games

C Luke Esposito matched his career high with his 7th goal of the season

C Ryan McLeod and D Brandon Manning each had two assists

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Nolan Vesey, Brad Malone

BEST DEAL FOR MARCH GAMES IS THE HAT TRICK PACK!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.