Condors Stunned in Overtime by Colorado, 5-4
February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-25-7; 47pts) raced out to a 4-0 lead, but the Colorado Eagles (30-16-3-1; 64pts) stormed back to take a 5-4 overtime victory in front of 6,068 on Saturday. RW Anthony Peluso (1g-1a) and C Ryan McLeod (2a) each had two points. C Luke Esposito tied his career high in goals with his seventh.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Anthony Peluso (3rd) wrist shot through the five-hole from the right circle; Assist: Koules; Time of goal: 1:55; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (7th) wrist shot from the high slot; Assists: Peluso, Samorukov; Time of goal: 12:13; BAK leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (6th) from behind the net, banked it off the netminder and in; Assists: Manning, McLeod; Time of goal: 15:32; BAK leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK- 11, COL - 11
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Joel Persson (3rd) on a power play through traffic; Assists: Manning, McLeod; Time of goal: 16:46; BAK leads, 4-0
EAGLES GOAL: LW AJ Greer (13th) from the low slot on a 5-on-3 power play; Assists: Tynan, Bowers; Time of goal: 19:47; BAK leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK - 9, COL - 15
THIRD PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: F Ryan Wagner (3rd) from the slot; Assists: Connauton, Rosen; Time of goal: 6:42; BAK leads, 4-2
EAGLES GOAL: LW Julien Nantel (6th) off a backdoor feed; Assists: Bowers, Greer; Time of goal: 8:21; BAK leads, 4-3
EAGLES GOAL: Greer (14th) from the point through a maze of bodies; Assists: Nantel, Connauton; Time of goal: 16:48; Game tied, 4-4
SHOTS: BAK- 5, COL - 14
C Jayson Megna (18th) scored the overtime winner at 2:42 for Colorado.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Greer (COL) 2. Peluso (BAK) 3. Bowers (COL)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3; COL - 2/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 25; COL - 42
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-15-5; 37/42); COL - Werner (17-9-1; 21/25)
RW Anthony Peluso has 1g-2a and a fighting major in his last two games
C Luke Esposito matched his career high with his 7th goal of the season
C Ryan McLeod and D Brandon Manning each had two assists
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Nolan Vesey, Brad Malone
BEST DEAL FOR MARCH GAMES IS THE HAT TRICK PACK!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2020
- Barracuda Doomed by Sluggish Start in San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Big Crowd Sees Gulls Win, 6-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Kuempers Conditioning Start Spoiled By Stockton's Special Teams - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Stunned in Overtime by Colorado, 5-4 - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Completes Epic Rally to Defeat Condors, 5-4 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Fall to Monsters in Overtime - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.