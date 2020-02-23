Colorado Completes Series of Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche, while forwards Tim McGauley and Ryan Wagner have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Dries currently leads the Eagles with 20 goals, while his 34 points are tied for third on Colorado's roster. The 25-year old has also appeared in three NHL games this season with Colorado. In total, Dries has notched three goals and three assists in 43 career NHL games, all with the Avalanche.

McGauley has netted one goal in six AHL contests with the Eagles, while Wagner has posted three goals and three assists in 18 games with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, February 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

