Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood

February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Kiefer Sherwood from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sherwood, 24 (3/31/95), has recorded 6-6=12 points and a +1 rating with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 194-pound forward earned his first career NHL point (assist) in his NHL debut Oct. 3, 2018 at San Jose and scored his first career NHL goal Oct. 13, 2018 at Dallas.

Signed as a free agent Mar. 19, 2018, Sherwood collected 16-7=23 points with a +6 rating and eight PIM in 37 AHL contests. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Sherwood has appeared in 77 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 24-19=43 points with a +14 rating and 20 PIM.

