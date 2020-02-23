Barracuda Doomed by Sluggish Start in San Diego
February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (16-26-3-2) fell into a four-goal deficit on Saturday in San Diego and couldn't recover, eventually falling to the Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) (26-17-5-2) 6-3 at the Pechanga Arena. The loss snapped the Barracuda's two-game winning streak and four-game point streak
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (9-15-4) took the loss allowing five goals on 34 shots
Kevin Boyle (6-6-2) collected his second-straight win by making 34 saves on 37 shots
Thomas Gregoire (5) netted his second goal in the last three games
Jeff Viel (11) potted his third goal in his last two games, matching his single-season goal totals from last year in 22 fewer games
Lean Bergmann (8) scored for the second straight game and extended his point streak to four games (three goals, one assist)
With the win, the Gulls leapfrogged the Ontario Reign for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
Sam Carrick scored his team-leading 20th goal of the year and his team-leading fifth against the Barracuda
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
San Diego 3 2 1 6
San Jose 0 2 1 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 35 1 3 11
San Jose 37 1 1 7
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2020
- Barracuda Doomed by Sluggish Start in San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Big Crowd Sees Gulls Win, 6-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Kuempers Conditioning Start Spoiled By Stockton's Special Teams - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Stunned in Overtime by Colorado, 5-4 - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Completes Epic Rally to Defeat Condors, 5-4 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Fall to Monsters in Overtime - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.