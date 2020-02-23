Barracuda Doomed by Sluggish Start in San Diego

The San Jose Barracuda (16-26-3-2) fell into a four-goal deficit on Saturday in San Diego and couldn't recover, eventually falling to the Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) (26-17-5-2) 6-3 at the Pechanga Arena. The loss snapped the Barracuda's two-game winning streak and four-game point streak

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (9-15-4) took the loss allowing five goals on 34 shots

Kevin Boyle (6-6-2) collected his second-straight win by making 34 saves on 37 shots

Thomas Gregoire (5) netted his second goal in the last three games

Jeff Viel (11) potted his third goal in his last two games, matching his single-season goal totals from last year in 22 fewer games

Lean Bergmann (8) scored for the second straight game and extended his point streak to four games (three goals, one assist)

With the win, the Gulls leapfrogged the Ontario Reign for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

Sam Carrick scored his team-leading 20th goal of the year and his team-leading fifth against the Barracuda

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

San Diego 3 2 1 6

San Jose 0 2 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 35 1 3 11

San Jose 37 1 1 7

