Coyotes Recall Kuemper from Tucson
February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound netminder stopped 26 of 28 shots in his lone appearance with the Roadrunners last night. Kuemper has posted a 15-8-2 record with a 2.17 goals against average (GAA), a .929 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 25 games with Arizona this season. He ranked among the NHL leaders in GAA (second) and SV% (third) at the time of his injury on December 19th.
The Saskatoon, SK native also ranked third in wins (37), second in shutouts (7), tied for third in games played (62), as well as second in SV% (.931) and GAA (2.10) among all NHL goaltenders between Jan. 1- Dec. 19, 2019. He currently owns the best GAA (2.38) and is tied with the best SV% (.923) in franchise history (min. 50 games).
Kuemper has recorded a career record of 95-69-29 with a 2.46 GAA, .918 SV% and 18 shutouts in 211 career games with the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings and Coyotes.
Kuemper was originally drafted by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) in the 2009 Entry Draft.
