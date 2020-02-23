Big Crowd Sees Gulls Win, 6-3

The Gulls won their third straight game following a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego as five skaters recorded multi-point efforts. The Gulls have points in five straight games overall (4-0-1-0) and six consecutive games on home ice (5-0-1-0). The Gulls have also earned points in 12 of their last 13 games (9-1-3-0), 17 of their last 19 contests (14-2-3-0) and 21 of their last 26 overall (16-5-4-1).

Max Comtois set a Gulls rookie record with goals in five straight games following a career high 2-1=3 points, including his first career multi-goal game. His five-game goal streak (6-2=8, +7) surpassed the prior mark of four set by Troy Terry (Nov. 9-21, 2018; 4-2=6) to push his point total to 7-9=16 his last 17 games.

Isac Lundestrom scored his fifth goal at 11:29 of the first period, his second point in as many nights (1-1=2).

Chris Mueller netted his 17th goal and 33rd point at 12:46 of the opening frame, his sixth goal as a Gull this season. Scott Moldenhauer earned the primary assist, his fourth helper of 2019-20.

Sam Carrick recorded 20 goals for the second straight season with a power-play marker and added an assist for his ninth multi-point game (1-1=2). Carrick has points/assists in three straight (1-3=4) and leads San Diego in scoring (20-18=38), goals, plus/minus (+24) and points-per game (.97). He also has 12-12=24 points his last 22 games and 20-17=37 points his last 35 contests.

Blake Pietila has goals in consecutive games and points in three straight (2-1=3) following his 12th goal. He pushed his point total to 5-6=11 the 12 games.

Alex Broadhurst collected two assists to extend his point streak to a season-tying five games (2-5=7) and his point total to 2-6=8 his last seven games.

Chase De Leo picked up two assists to mark his sixth multi-point effort and assists in consecutive games (0-3=3). He also has 1-8=9 points the last 11 games.

Chris Wideman earned his team-leading 21st assist to mark assists in back-to-back games (0-3=3) and six helpers his last five games (0-6=6).

Josh Mahura recorded his fourth multi-assist game with two helpers (0-2=2) for assists in back-to-back games (0-3=3) and Antoine Morand picked up his second point (assist) in as many nights (1-1=2).

Kevin Boyle stopped 34 shots in his sixth win of the season to improve to 4-1-1 his last six starts with a 2.49 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

Tonight's attendance was a season high 11,749.

San Diego will embark on a club record long seven-game, 15-day road trip beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Tucson (6:05 p.m. PT). The road trip will also include stops in Stockton (Feb. 28, 7 p.m.), San Jose (Feb. 29, 1:15 p.m. PT; Mar. 6, 7 p.m. PT; Mar. 7, 8 p.m. PT) and Tucson (Mar. 10-11, 7:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the team's recent success

We have different guys stepping up in different positions in these last few games. We just have contributions from everyone, really, whether it's our goaltender making a big save or our third, fourth, first, second, whatever line it is. There are lines that are chipping in and producing offensively, and I think we're just coming together as a team.

On Max Comtois

He's been awesome the last little while here. Obviously, he's a big body, he throws his weight around which is awesome to see. He can create a lot of energy just by being physical out there. We've seen the last few games that he's got a great shot and he's been burying them. That line as a whole has just been awesome for us.

On passing Ontario in the standings

I think it's the first time all year that we've been in a playoff spot, so that's definitely in the back of our minds. That's our end goal, we want to make the playoffs and Ontario's been playing really well lately, and there are a few other teams that seem to keep winning. We've done a good job in these last 10-15 games of getting points and finding ways to win, and we're looking to keep doing that.

On carrying the momentum on the road

It's not going to be the same having 12,000 fans cheering you on, but you have to play the same way no matter what, whether it's a road game or a home game. You have to come out with energy and sustain that for 60 minutes. It's going to be a good test going on the road for the next little while, but we're looking forward to it.

Max Comtois

On his recent offensive success

I think it's just moving my feet a little bit more, especially in the defensive zone, getting out of the zone quicker. Obviously, being with [Alex Broadhurst] and [Chase De Leo] really gives me a second boost. We're so hard on the forecheck, it's really easy to read off them. The puck goes in right now, so I'm not going to complain, but I'm very happy with the way we play as a team, we're really good, we're really strong when we have the puck and we have to keep going.

On passing Ontario in the standings

It's awesome. Every time you have the chance to be in a playoff spot, it's a second boost, especially in a two-in-two We had a tough schedule, so it's a good two-points. We had some down tonight, but we fought hard and we're now in a playoff spot and we can focus on keeping the consistency going.

On the team's recent success

We just have fun coming to the rink. Everybody's happy. Everybody's got the right mood when they come to the rink. They want to work. We wanted to get back in the playoff spot and we're now in it, so it's awesome coming here and we're just having fun playing together.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On Max Comtois

I think it's the power of confidence. All of a sudden you break the seal and things start flowing pretty easily. He's not only scoring goals, but he's scoring nice goals. He's going to the net and he's scoring in a lot of different ways. He had a beautiful shot tonight and we need that as a team. It's good to see him get that and let's hope it's the old theory that once it starts flowing, it keeps coming.

On line combinations

Two games ago we made a little adjustment during the game. Our lines were a little flat and we didn't have much. We can keep letting them go out there and let them find it, or you try to remake the chemistry. Not only have [Chase De Leo and Alex Broadhurst] played well, but Sam Carrick's line has played well as well with the flip-flop of De Leo and Kiefer Sherwood.

On climbing the standings

We talked about it before the game. We talk about the process, we talk about playing the right way and things will follow. At the end of it, you can look at your schedule and look how things play out. You're looking toward your next game and no doubt tonight we did talk, as there was some significance to this. It's just one step. We head on the road again next week and we have to continue our strong road play.

On the upcoming seven-game road trip

I think we brought it. I liked our game in Bakersfield. It's not trying to find it, we've been playing really well on the road. We played really strong games in Iowa and felt like we deserved better. We had a situation where we had a goal disallowed that probably shouldn't have, and should have gotten points in that game. When you play the right way, good things tend to follow.

