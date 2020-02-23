San Jose Tops Reign

February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign ended their week with a 5-2 defeat against the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday evening on home ice. Ontario got goals from forward Matt Luff and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot, but fell in regulation for just the second time in its last 14 games played.

Date: February 23, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ223BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ223Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ223PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (26-20-5-1)

SJ Record: (17-25-3-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 1 -- 2

SJ 1 2 2 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 33 1/5

SJ 30 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Nikolai Knyzhov (SJ)

2. Jayden Halbgewachs (SJ)

3. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)

W: Zachary Sawchenko (5-4-1)

L: Matthew Villalta (8-5-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 @ San Jose - 7:00 PM @ SAP Center

