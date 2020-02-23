San Jose Tops Reign
February 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign ended their week with a 5-2 defeat against the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday evening on home ice. Ontario got goals from forward Matt Luff and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot, but fell in regulation for just the second time in its last 14 games played.
Date: February 23, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ223BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ223Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ223PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (26-20-5-1)
SJ Record: (17-25-3-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 1 -- 2
SJ 1 2 2 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 33 1/5
SJ 30 1/3
Three Stars -
1. Nikolai Knyzhov (SJ)
2. Jayden Halbgewachs (SJ)
3. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)
W: Zachary Sawchenko (5-4-1)
L: Matthew Villalta (8-5-2)
Next Game: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 @ San Jose - 7:00 PM @ SAP Center
