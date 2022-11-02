Military Appreciation Night Is November 12

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, will host Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773 on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The first 1,000 adults to the game will receive a free Military Appreciation Night t-shirt. The Thunder will be wearing special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off to benefit VFW Queensbury. In addition, businesses and individuals and participate in the Seats for Service program to donate tickets to military members courtesy of Vet Tix. Those tickets will be available to all branches of active-duty Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops that were killed in action.

Individuals and businesses can fill out the form below for more information on the Seats for Service program! Active-duty Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops that were killed in action can visit www.vettix.org to claim your free tickets for Military Appreciation Night.

Adirondack is on the road next Friday and Saturday to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The Thunder return home on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 against the Worcester Railers. Friday the 11th, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday the 12th is Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

