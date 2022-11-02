K-Wings Sign Forward Darby Llewellyn
November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Darby Llewellyn.
Llewellyn, 26, joined the K-Wings for training camp this past October, and he's in his fourth professional season. Llewellyn also appeared in 31 games in Europe last season, scoring 22 goals with 26 assists with both Narvik (Norway) and Halmstad (Sweden) combined.
The K-Wings next game is 'Military Appreciation Night' this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center.
