Everblades Military Jersey Auction Benefiting NCFP Live Now

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be hosting a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn military jerseys this week. The auction will open Wednesday, November 2nd at 10:00 am. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the National Coalition for Patriots. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the military jerseys on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 5th at 7 pm at Hertz Arena as they face the Jacksonville Icemen. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

"It is a pleasure once again partnering with the Florida Everblades," said Dan Ashby, President and Co-Founder of the National Coalition for Patriots. "We love being able to take a day and honor all of our current, past, and fallen veterans. Please come out and show your support!"

"We are excited to be teaming up again with the National Coalition for Patriots for this year's Military Appreciation Night," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The National Coalition for Patriots has been a great local partner of the Everblades for over eleven years, and we are looking forward to raising money for this amazing organization and supporting our local veterans."

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cam Darcy #11 Michael Neville #13 Xavier Cormier #18

Robert Carpenter #19 Oliver Chau #20 Joe Pendenza #22

Kyle Neuber #24 Kody McDonald #26 Cam Morrison #29

Kobe Roth #36 Dominic Franco #37 Levko Koper #40

Blake Winiecki #41 Cole Moberg #2 Ben Masella #3

Brandon Hickey #4 Austin Crossley #7 Robert Calisti #17

Nathan Staios #21 Stefan Leblanc #23 Nolan Kneen #27

Lukas Kalble #49 Evan Fitzpatrick #30 Cam Johnson #33

Everbabes #22 Everbabes #22 Everbabes #22

Military Jersey #1 Swampee #00 Military Jersey #5

Military Jersey #8 Military Jersey #15 Military Jersey #6

Jake Durflinger #16 Nicholas Blachman #12 Military Jersey #28

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, at 10:00 am through Friday, Nov.4 at 5:00 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Friday, November 4th at 7:30 pm against the Jacksonville Icemen. It's a Friday game, so that means 239 Deals! You can score 2 autographed programs, 2 tickets, and 2 orders of mozzarella sticks for $39.

