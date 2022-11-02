Steelheads Agree to Terms with Goaltender Peter Thome

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Peter Thome on a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Thome, 25, played his first three professional games with the Steelheads in the 2021-22 season, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. The Minneapolis, Minn. native made his debut on March 11 in Toledo and earned his first win two days later against the Walleye on March 13, stopping 32 saves in each of his first two games. This comes following the completion of his collegiate career with theUniversity of St. Thomasand the University of North Dakota.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-4 goaltender played two seasons of junior hockey with the second year between the Omaha Lancers, Chicago Steel and Waterloo Blackhawks in 2016-17, compiling a 21-9-2 record with a 2.99 GAA, a .891 save pct. and one shutout in 35 games. He was selected 155th overall (6th Round) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads host the Rapid City Rush tonight at 7:10 p.m.

