Captain Barnes Award Nominations Open for 2022-23

PORTLAND, ME - Nominations are now open for the fourth annual Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Originally created in the fall of 2019, the award seeks to recognize a local fire or EMS responder who best embodies the heroic and community-driven spirit of the late Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes.

Captain Barnes passed away on March 1st, 2019 from injuries resulting from a fire rescue in Berwick, Maine, where he served the town's fire department for two years. The 32-year-old Barnes saved the life of a fellow firefighter on the third floor of a burning apartment building in the heroic act. Over 7,000 people attended a public memorial service at the Cross Insurance Arena held a week after his death.

One year later, on March 1st, 2020, Matt St. Pierre of the Hampden Fire Department was named the first recipient of the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Nominated by his peers and selected by a committee comprised of Mariners employees and Teamster members, St. Pierre was deemed to have best met the following criteria:

Active or recently retired Fire and EMS responders in the state of Maine with three or more years of service, who "demonstrate outstanding professionalism and service to their community, and a commitment to promoting life safety education."

In the years since, Robert Dorr (2021) of the Ellsworth Fire Department and Josh Pobrislo (2022) of the South Portland Fire Department have also been named winners of the award.

"First responders prioritize others safety over their own every minute of every day," said Mariners Vice President of Business Operations Adam Goldberg. "Having the opportunity to meet various heroes in our community and recognizing them at a Mariners game is one of my favorite parts of the season. Please think of a first responder in your neighborhood that deserves this award recognition and nominate them today."

Nominations will be accepted through the Mariners website until January 2nd, 2023 at 5 PM and this year's winner will be announced at the Mariners game on Saturday, February 18th at 6 PM against the Atlanta Gladiators. The announcement of the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award comes in conjunction with the annual Battle of the Badges tournament, which will take place the same weekend before and after the Mariners games, as they also play Friday and Sunday. First responders with team that would like to sign up for the tournament can contact Pat Sullivan here. All participants must be 18 or older and the tournament has a cap of eight teams. Last season's tournament champions were the Lewiston Police Department

