Mann Selected as ECHL Rookie of the Month

WICHITA, Kan - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that goaltender Strauss Mann has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Mann went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in two appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 24-year-old turned aside 49 shots in a 5-3 win against Tulsa on Oct. 28 and made 29 saves in a 2-1 victory at Allen on Oct. 30.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the San Jose Sharks, Mann has also appeared in one American Hockey League this season with the San Jose Barracuda, making 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to Ontario on Oct. 26.

A native of Greenwich, Connecticut, Mann spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden with Skelleftea AIK where he went 13-9-0 in 22 appearances with three shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He also represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, seeing action in three games.

Prior to turning pro, Mann saw action in 77 career games at the University of Michigan where he posted a record of 35-30-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. He also spent one season with Fargo of the United States Hockey League, going 22-8-1 in 34 games with five shutouts, a 1.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

