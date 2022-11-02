Kokkonen & Rindell Assigned to Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - A pair of Finnish defensemen and highly touted Toronto Maple Leafs prospects joined the Growlers roster today as Axel Rindell and Mikko Kokkonen have been assigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Both skaters are expected to suit up for Newfoundland tonight as they take on the Worcester Railers away from home at the DCU Center (8:35 pm NL time).

Rindell will stick with the team until the end of their road trip this upcoming weekend before re-joining the Marlies, while Kokkonen will stay with the Growlers during their three game home stand against the Norfolk Admirals November 11-13 at Mary Brown's Centre.

