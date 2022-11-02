Swamp Rabbits Trade Luke Santerno to Wheeling in Exchange for Future Considerations

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has traded forward Luke Santerno to the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.

Santerno, 26, appeared in seven (7) games for the Swamp Rabbits between the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 season. The Smithers, British Columbia native recorded a pair of assists, with one coming this season, during his tenure in Greenville.

The Swamp Rabbits returns home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, November 4, for a 7:05 p.m. Opening Night rematch with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.