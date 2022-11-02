Newfoundland's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Isaac Johnson of the Newfoundland Growlers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October.

Johnson scored five goals, added six assists and was a +10 in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 23-year-old picked up at least one point in all five games, including a pair of three-point games and two games where he had two points. Johnson tied for the league-lead in plus-minus during the month and was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 30 after recording five points (2g-3a) in two games.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Manitoba, Johnson leads the league with 11 points, is tied for the league lead with five goals and is tied for second with six assists.

Johnson has recorded 37 points (20g-17a) in 44 career ECHL games with the Growlers while adding four points (1g-3a) in 11 career AHL games with Manitoba. He has also recorded 20 points (7g-13a) in 27 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Huntsville and Knoxville.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson posted 153 points (57g-96a) in 161 career games with Tri-City and Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League and 30 points (15g-15a) in 51 career games in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines.

Runner-Up: Alex Wideman, Indy (4 gp, 2g, 7a, 9 pts.).

Also Nominated: Nikita Pavlychev (Greenville), Pascal Laberge (Kansas City) and Seth Barton (Toledo).

