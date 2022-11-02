Erik Bradford Recalled by Cleveland Monsters
November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that Erik Bradford has been recalled by the Cleveland Monsters.
Bradford, 28, is on a two-way AHL contract with the Monsters and has scored two points (2A) with six shots on goal in four games played for the K-Wings this season.
The K-Wings next game is 'Military Appreciation Night' this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Make sure to secure your Hungry Howie's Friends & Family ticket pack and receive 4 Tickets, 4 Hats, 2 Magnet Schedules and a FREE $20 HH voucher.
