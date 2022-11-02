Erik Bradford Recalled by Cleveland Monsters

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that Erik Bradford has been recalled by the Cleveland Monsters.

Bradford, 28, is on a two-way AHL contract with the Monsters and has scored two points (2A) with six shots on goal in four games played for the K-Wings this season.

The K-Wings next game is 'Military Appreciation Night' this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Make sure to secure your Hungry Howie's Friends & Family ticket pack and receive 4 Tickets, 4 Hats, 2 Magnet Schedules and a FREE $20 HH voucher.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.