Steelheads Gather 3-2 Win in the First of Six Straight against Rapid City

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads earned their second consecutive victory Wednesday night defeating the Rapid City Rush 3-2 in front of 4,256 at the Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho Steelheads (3), Rapid City Rush (2)

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 | 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first twenty minutes of play thanks to goals from Zach Walker (1st) and Colton Kehler (5th). Jon Martin (3rd) pulled the Rush within one 1:52 into the second frame but moments later Jack Becker (2nd) would make it 3-1 Idaho. After a back and fourth period in the third with the goaltender pulled Matt Marcinew (5th) got the Rush within one just under two minutes to play in regulation. Jake Kupsky made 25 saves on 27 shots for his second win of the season as the Steelheads hung on for the victory.

SCORING

- 1st, 6:15 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: On the near half wall Jade Miller would fling the puck in front of the net. Zach Walker at the top of the crease was able to deflect it past Daniil Chechelev for his first goal of the season.

- 1st, 19:42 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: From the near half wall Ty Pelton-Byce sent it in front and from insidethe hash marks Colton Kehler was able to zip it by Chechelev.

- 2nd, 1:52 | 2-1 RC GOAL: On the far side of the goal line Rory Kerins and Jon Martin were jamming at the puck trying to slide it past Kupsky and eventually Martin was able to sneak it past the end line.

- 2nd, 4:30 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: Patrick Kudla led the rush down the right-wing side and gained entry across the blueline. Jack Becker received a pass from Kudla right in the high slot and went backhand forehand sliding it through the five hole of Chechelev.

- 3rd, | 3-2 RC GOAL: With the goaltender on the bench Matt Marcinew from below the left circle was able to one time a shot past Kupsky.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Rapid City finished 0-for-3.

- Steelheads outshot the Rush 36-27 and have outshot their opponents in all five games this season. Idaho has not allowed their opposition to less than 30 shots in every game this year.

- Idaho is (1-0-0-0) vs. Rapid City this season and 49-23-5 all-time including 22-10-4 in Boise.

- Adam Scheel (INJ), Wade Murphy (IR), Owen Headrick (DNP), Jordan Timmons (IR), Darren Brady (IR), Matt Stief (IR), and Zane Franklin (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Colton Kehler has goals in back-to-back games and has scored in four of five games this year.

- Idaho is outscoring their opponents 11-2 in the first period.

- Patrick Kudla has points in four of his last five games.

- Ty Pelton-Byce has assists in four of his last five games.

THREE STARS

1) Zach Walker

2) Jake Kupsky

3) Jon Martin (RC)

TEAM RECORDS:

Idaho: (4-1-0-0, 8pts)

Rapid City: (2-3-0-0, 4pts)

UP NEXT

The Steelheads will host the Rapid City Rush this Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.