ECHL Transactions - November 2
November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 2, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Cameron Supryka, D
Iowa:
Bailey Brkin, G
Newfoundland:
Jordan Escott, F
Norfolk:
Hank Sorensen, D
Orlando:
Brandon Halverson, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Aaron Thow, D from Savannah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Ryczek, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Rex Moe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Xavier Parent, F activated from reserve
Delete Mareks Mitens, G placed on reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)
Delete Filip Bratt, D recalled by Utica
Fort Wayne:
Add Owen Savory, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Owen Savory, G loaned to Rockford
Delete Tyler Busch, F traded to Iowa
Greenville:
Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F traded to Wheeling
Idaho:
Add Peter Thome, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Karow, D assigned by Texas
Add Michael Pastujov, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Adam Scheel, G placed on reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Delete Michael Pastujov, F traded to Iowa
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Norfolk [11/1]
Delete Kevin Conley, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Darby Llewellyn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Daniel D'Amico, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)
Kansas City:
Delete Shane Starrett, G loaned to Coachella Valley
Maine:
Delete Brandon Bussi, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Newfoundland:
Add Axel Rindell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve
Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Victor Brattstrom, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2022
- Swamp Rabbits Trade Luke Santerno to Wheeling in Exchange for Future Considerations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Sign Forward Darby Llewellyn - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Steelheads Agree to Terms with Goaltender Peter Thome - Idaho Steelheads
- Cincinnati's Warm Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Brandon Bussi Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Newfoundland's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Kokkonen & Rindell Assigned to Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Military Appreciation Night Is November 12 - Adirondack Thunder
- Mann Selected as ECHL Rookie of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Captain Barnes Award Nominations Open for 2022-23 - Maine Mariners
- Wichita's Mann Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Military Jersey Auction Benefiting NCFP Live Now - Florida Everblades
- Erik Bradford Recalled by Cleveland Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizz Fall 3-2 in Tuesday's Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.