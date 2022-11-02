ECHL Transactions - November 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 2, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Cameron Supryka, D

Iowa:

Bailey Brkin, G

Newfoundland:

Jordan Escott, F

Norfolk:

Hank Sorensen, D

Orlando:

Brandon Halverson, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Aaron Thow, D from Savannah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Ryczek, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Rex Moe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Xavier Parent, F activated from reserve

Delete Mareks Mitens, G placed on reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)

Delete Filip Bratt, D recalled by Utica

Fort Wayne:

Add Owen Savory, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Owen Savory, G loaned to Rockford

Delete Tyler Busch, F traded to Iowa

Greenville:

Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F traded to Wheeling

Idaho:

Add Peter Thome, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Karow, D assigned by Texas

Add Michael Pastujov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Adam Scheel, G placed on reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Delete Michael Pastujov, F traded to Iowa

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Norfolk [11/1]

Delete Kevin Conley, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Darby Llewellyn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Daniel D'Amico, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Kansas City:

Delete Shane Starrett, G loaned to Coachella Valley

Maine:

Delete Brandon Bussi, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Add Axel Rindell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Victor Brattstrom, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

