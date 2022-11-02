Game Notes: at Idaho

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #5 at Idaho

11/2/22 | Idaho Centra Arena | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Adam Carlson made 23 saves on 25 shots but the Rapid City offense never got in gear as the Rush were shut out by the Kansas City Mavericks, 3-0, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Shane Starrett made 18 saves on 18 shots in the Mavericks' net in the win.

LET'S GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER: The Rush and Steelheads are set to play their next six games against one other, beginning with Wednesday's game in Boise. Rapid City is in Idaho for three games this week, to take place on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. Following that, both teams will travel to the Black Hills for games at The Monument Ice Arena on November 9, 11 and 12. Rapid City and Idaho will meet a total of 14 times this season, six times in Boise and eight in Rapid City. The Steelheads are tied for the most common Rush opponent this season, even with the Tulsa Oilers, who Rapid City also plays 14 times.

HIS OLD SQUAD: Rapid City head coach Scott Burt spent seven of his 13 professional seasons playing for the Steelheads and won two Kelly Cups in Idaho. Over 403 games as a Steelhead, he registered 111 goals and 139 assists along with 730 penalty minutes. His number 12 jersey hangs in the rafters at Idaho Central Arena and, prior to being hired by the Rush, he spent the 2019-20 season as Idaho's assistant coach.

WARMING THE PENALTY BOX: In their first four games, the Rush have been shorthanded a total of 22 times, an average of 5.5 per game, the third-most in the ECHL. Rapid City is killing off 81.8% of those penalties and has allowed a total of four power play goals.

ONES TO WATCH: Idaho has been paced offensively this season by Ryan Dmowski, who has five goals and three assists in its four games. Dmowski has points in every game and had a hat trick in the season-opening win over Iowa. Colton Kehler is right behind him with four goals and two assists and has also recorded points in each game. In goal, Jake Kupsky had a 23-save shutout in a 4-0 win over Utah on Saturday and Adam Scheel is 1-1-0-0 with a 1.53 GAA and a .945 SV% in two starts.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rapid City went 5-5-1-0 against Idaho during the 2021-22 season including a 2-2-1-0 mark at Idaho Central Arena...the Rush were shut out for the first time this season on Saturday night. They were shut out twice in 2021-22...the Rush were outshot by the Mavericks, 26-18, on Saturday, It was the fewest shots the Rush have put on goal and the fewest shots they have allowed in a game this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Steelheads meet for the second of their six-game, two-week stretch against one another on Friday night. Puck drop at Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

