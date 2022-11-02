Grizz Fall 3-2 in Tuesday's Series Opener

In a compelling Tuesday night matchup at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence Missouri, the Grizzlies fall 3-2 as Keeghan Howdeshell scored the game winning goal with 1:58 left in regulation as the Kansas City Mavericks won the series opener of the three game set.

The Grizzlies drew blood first 6:01 into the first with a goal from Dylan Fitze unassisted. Mavericks tied the game with 7 seconds left in the first period on a Cole Coskey goal.

10:46 into the second grizzlies forward Tarun Fizer, unassisted, buried the puck to take the lead. Fizer has 5 goals in 5 games. No more goals were scored in the middle frame as the Grizzlies led 2-1.

With 11:35 left in the 3rd period, KC's Tristan Mullin blistered home a shot to tie the game. With 2 minutes left in the 3rd the Mavericks scored on the power play after Johnny Walker from the grizzlies was sent to the box for a boarding minor 16:36 in. The Howdeshell goal led the Mavericks to a regulation victory.

Next, the Grizzlies will take on The Kansas City Mavericks this Friday November 4th, as they play their second game, in a 3 game series, beginning at 6:05pm.

The Grizzlies return home to the Maverick Center Thursday, November 17th, to host their long time rivals, the Idaho Steelheads. Puck is set to drop at 7:10pm. The Grizzlies annual Pooch on the Pond is on Friday, November 18th against Idaho at 7:10 pm.

Lukas Parik played his 4th game in net for the Grizzlies and saved 26 of 29 in the loss. Kansas City goaltender Shane Starrett saved 32 of 34. Utah outshot Kansas City 34-29. Utah outshot KC 21 to 8 in the third period.

3 stars of the game:

1:Keegan Howdeshell (Kansas City) - GWG with 1:58 left.

2: Tristan Mullin (Kansas City) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3:Cole Coskey (Kansas City) - 1 goal.

