Cincinnati's Warm Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL)









SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Beck Warm of the Cincinnati Cyclones has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Warm went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in three appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 23-year-old allowed two goals or less and made at least 30 saves in each of his three October appearances.

Under contract to Rochester of the American Hockey League, Warm has appeared in 22 career ECHL games with Cincinnati and Norfolk posting an overall record of 10-10-2 with one shutout, a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. In 15 career AHL games with Chicago, he is 8-5-1 with two shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Prior to turning pro, Warm saw action in 150 career games in the Western Hockey League with Tri-City and Edmonton where he went 71-56-7 with five shutouts, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Runner-Up: Dryden McKay, Newfoundland (3-0-0, 2.34 GAA, .917 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Michael McNiven (Greenville), Mitchell Weeks (Indy), Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Strauss Mann (Wichita).

