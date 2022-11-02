Brandon Bussi Recalled to Providence

PORTLAND, ME - Goaltender Brandon Bussi was recalled from the Mariners to the Providence Bruins on Wednesday. The rookie netminder, who is on a Boston Bruins contract, has started four of the six games for the Mariners so far this season.

Bussi, 24, signed with Boston coming out of Western Michigan University in March. In his senior season at Western Michigan, he posted a record of 26-12-1, a 2.55 goals against average, and a .912 save percentage. Upon signing with the Bruins, he was assigned to Providence, and played in five games, going 3-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .920 SV%.

The 6'5, 210-pound netminder has been with the Mariners since training camp and has served as the number one goaltender in the early going. In four starts, he is 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .922 SV%. He ranks third in the ECHL in minutes (240) and saves (119). Bussi is a native of Sound Beach, New York.

The Mariners have a four game homestand to open November, beginning with a pair of games this weekend against the Newfoundland Growlers. Friday night is "Jersey Friday" featuring the debut of the new alternate uniforms and a youth jersey giveaway to the first 500 kids. Puck drop is 7:15 PM. It's also the first 1-2-3 Friday of the season: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the third period. Saturday's game at 6 PM is "TikTok Night" presented by Chick-Fil-A and includes a full team postgame autograph session.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

