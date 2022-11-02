Growlers Edged Out 4-3 in OT by Railers
November 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers settled for a single point as their winning streak came to a close in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at DCU Center.
Still unbeaten in regulation, the Growlers got all three goals from Newfoundland natives in Wednesday's defeat as Tyler Boland, Brett Budgell, and Nathan Noel provided the offence before Collin Adams won it in OT for Worcester.
Newfoundland finish their five-game road trip this weekend when they visit the Maine Mariners on Friday and Saturday night.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - C. Adams
2. WOR - R. Newkirk
3. WOR - K. Appleby
