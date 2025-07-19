Messi UNREAL BALL to Jordi Alba for FANTASTIC Finish!

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.