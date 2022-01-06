Max Humitz Heads Back to Kalamazoo
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPID, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday released left wing Max Humitz from his professional tryout.
Humitz appeared in one outing with Grand Rapids from Dec. 31-Jan. 5, during his fifth stint with the franchise this season. He registered an AHL season-high two points (1-1-2) on Jan. 5 against Milwaukee. Throughout his two-year career, the left winger has appeared in 17 AHL games, compiling eight points (4-4-8), two penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating. A native of Livonia, Mich., Humitz has skated in nine contests with the Griffins this campaign, registering three points (1-2-3) and a plus-five rating. Humitz, 26, has recorded 12 points (8-4-12) and a plus-two rating in 13 games with Kalamazoo (ECHL) this year.
