AHL Announces Providence Bruins Games Rescheduled
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the following Providence Bruins home games have been rescheduled:
Friday, January 7 - Lehigh Valley at Providence has been rescheduled for Monday, April 11, at 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, January 9 - Lehigh Valley at Providence has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 19, at 7:05 p.m.
TICKET HOLDER INFORMATION
Providence Bruins tickets for both home games are now valid for the rescheduled dates. Tickets for January 7 are now valid for April 11 and tickets for January 9 are now valid for April 19.
Season Ticket Members who can not attend the rescheduled games will have the option to exchange their tickets for a different game by logging into their Account Manager at www.providencebruins.com/mytickets and using the Season Ticket Member Exchange Request Form.
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or Groupon are automatically valid for the rescheduled game dates. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or Groupon that can not attend the rescheduled game date should email the Providence Bruins at tickets@providencebruins.com and a representative will exchange the tickets for an alternate game.
All other upcoming Providence Bruins home games are on as scheduled and tickets are on sale now at www.providencebruins.com.
