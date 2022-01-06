Blackhawks Recall Hardman, Mitchell, Slavin, Gabriel and Galvas from IceHogs

January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Mike Hardman and defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the active roster. Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin has also been assigned to the active roster from the taxi squad. Additionally, the team has recalled forwards Josiah Slavin and Kurtis Gabriel, as well as defenseman Jakub Galvas from Rockford and assigned them to the taxi squad.

In addition, Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:

Forwards Brandon Hagel and Sam Lafferty, and defenseman Erik Gustafsson will not play in tonight's game (COVID-19 protocol).

Hardman has played in 19 contests with the Blackhawks this season, tallying two assists and in five games with the IceHogs, registering three points (1G, 2A). Mitchell has skated in six games with Chicago, notching an assist and he ranks second on Rockford with 12 points (3G, 9A) in 20 games. Beaudin shares second among IceHogs blueliners with six assists through 22 games. He's also skated in one contest with the Blackhawks this season.

Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.