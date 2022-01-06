American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Game at Lehigh Valley
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced schedule changes in response to the postponement of the game originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 29 at PPL Center between the Monsters and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Cleveland Monsters will play the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:05 p.m.
