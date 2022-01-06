Weekend Games at Providence Postponed
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The American Hockey League has announced that both Lehigh Valley at Providence games scheduled for this Friday, January 7 and Sunday, January 9 have been postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Phantoms.
The games have been rescheduled for Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 19.
The Phantoms organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
