IceHogs Recall Howarth, McKay and LeGuerrier from Indy

January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forwards Kale Howarth, Riley McKay and defenseman Jake LeGuerrier from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Howarth, 24, skated in three games with the IceHogs this season, netting one goal. In five contests with the Fuel, the Red Deer, Alberta, native has two goals and two assists for four points.

McKay, 22, appeared in one game with the IceHogs this season and has 11 points (5G, 6A) in 26 games with the Fuel. Last season, the Swan River, Manitoba, native dressed in 12 games with the IceHogs, picking up one assist.

LeGuerrier, 21, has seven points (2G, 5A) in 22 games with the Fuel and skated in two games with the IceHogs earlier this season.

