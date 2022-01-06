IceHogs Recall Howarth, McKay and LeGuerrier from Indy
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forwards Kale Howarth, Riley McKay and defenseman Jake LeGuerrier from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Howarth, 24, skated in three games with the IceHogs this season, netting one goal. In five contests with the Fuel, the Red Deer, Alberta, native has two goals and two assists for four points.
McKay, 22, appeared in one game with the IceHogs this season and has 11 points (5G, 6A) in 26 games with the Fuel. Last season, the Swan River, Manitoba, native dressed in 12 games with the IceHogs, picking up one assist.
LeGuerrier, 21, has seven points (2G, 5A) in 22 games with the Fuel and skated in two games with the IceHogs earlier this season.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
