Phantoms Announce Make-Up Dates, Schedule Changes

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the American Hockey League have announced the following home game additions to the team's schedule:

Tuesday, February 8, 7:05 p.m. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Belleville Senators

Wednesday, April 27, 7:05 p.m. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, April 30, 7:05 p.m. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Phantoms have moved the game on Sunday, March 20 to Saturday, April 30 to accommodate other teams in their efforts to reschedule recently postponed games. The Phantoms no longer have a home game scheduled for Sunday, March 20.

The February 8 game is the make-up date for the postponed game from December 15.

The April 27 game is the make-up date for the postponed game from December 29.

Tickets for the original date of the games on December 15 and December 29 and March 20 are automatically valid for the new dates and nothing more needs to be done. Fans wishing to exchange for another home game can reach out to ticketsales@phantomshockey.com

The Phantoms have also announced a make-up date for an upcoming away game:

Tuesday, March 8, 7:05 p.m. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

This is from the postponed game of December 22.

Fans with questions or exchange requests for any of the team's schedule changes should reach out to ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.

