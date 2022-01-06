Checkers Announce Make-Up Dates for Two Road Games
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced make-up dates for two road games against the Texas Stars that were previously postponed in accordance with AHL COVID-19 protocols.
The games originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played as follows:
Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern time
Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern time
An updated schedule calendar is attached to this release.
The Checkers are scheduled to return to action as they begin a three-game road trip in Bridgeport this Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.
