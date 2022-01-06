Griffins to Host Manitoba on Bertuzzi Bobblehead Night

January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 vs. Manitoba Moose

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 vs. Manitoba Moose

Tyler Bertuzzi Champion Series Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Michigan Office Solutions

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Tyler Bertuzzi Champion Series Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Michigan Office Solutions: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Tyler Bertuzzi bobblehead courtesy of Michigan Office Solutions.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for post-game open skate. Open skate dates include: Jan. 15 and April 22. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

