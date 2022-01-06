Fucale Recalled, Bears Re-Assign Two to ECHL

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and the club's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, have announced multiple transactions. The Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from Hershey and assigned him to the Taxi Squad. Additionally, the Bears have announced that forward Will Graber has been re-assigned to Fort Wayne of the ECHL while defenseman Jordan Subban has been re-assigned to South Carolina of the ECHL.

Fucale, 26, has posted a 6-2-2 record in 10 games with Hershey this season, sporting a 2.73 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage. He has played in one game with Washington, earning a 21-save shutout in his NHL debut on Nov. 11 at Detroit.

Graber, 25, skated in two games with Hershey during his recall. He leads Fort Wayne in scoring, collecting 23 points (9g, 14a) in 18 games this season.

Subban, 26, appeared in one game with Hershey, debuting with the club on Dec. 27 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He has scored 12 points (4g, 8a) in 19 games with South Carolina this year.

Additionally, the Capitals announced that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to Hershey after a brief recall to the Taxi Squad earlier today.

The Bears visit the Syracuse Crunch on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

