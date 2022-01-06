Maltsev, Miska Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Hunter Miska Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
F Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, January 8th at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2022
- IceHogs Loan Forward Kale Howarth to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Maltsev, Miska Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Providence Bruins Sign Tuukka Rask to Professional Tryout Agreement - Providence Bruins
- Roadrunners And Stockton Heat Split Midweek Series - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Win Third Straight against Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Return to Win Column with 5-2 Victory over Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Come up Short to Crunch - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.