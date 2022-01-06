Maltsev, Miska Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

G Hunter Miska Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

F Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, January 8th at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.