Heat Return to Win Column with 5-2 Victory over Tucson

January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TUCSON, Ariz. - The Stockton Heat (20-4-2-1) started fast and never looked back on Wednesday, improving to 7-0-0-0 on the year following losses with a 5-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (11-10-2-0) Wednesday at the Tucson Convention Center.

With the win, the Heat became the second AHL team to reach the 20-win mark on the year, joining the Chicago Wolves.

Matthew Phillips put the Heat on top in the game's first minute, putting a puck past Ivan Prosvetov from a sharp angle 54 seconds into the contest. Glenn Gawdin then doubled the lead late in the frame, converting on a penalty shot for a 2-0 edge through 20 minutes.

The teams each traded a pair of scores in the second, Stockton getting lamp-lighters from Greg Moro, his first of the season, and Eetu Tuulola, whose shorthanded marker was his first while on the PK for the campaign.

The Heat maintained the 4-2 lead until late in the third, when Justin Kirkland pushed his goal streak to three with a shorthanded, empty net goal, his third-straight game with a score.

Adam Werner made 24 stops on 26 shots faced in his first game action since December 10, and Stockton's penalty kill rebounded from Tuesday's contest with a 6-for-6 performance.

NOTABLE

Matthew Phillips' game-opening goal 54 seconds in was the fastest goal to start a game involving the Heat this season. Stockton's previous fastest was at 1:49, Jakob Pelletier on November 10, and the fastest goal from the start the Heat have conceded came at 1:22.

Glenn Gawdin's goal came on a penalty shot, his second-career penalty shot goal (last on December 7, 2019 against Bakersfield). He has accounted for both penalty shot scores in Heat history.

Phillips and Gawdin became the third and fourth Heat skaters, respectively, to reach double-digit goals on the season, joining Pelletier and Adam Ruzicka.

Greg Moro's goal was his first of the season, and first since March 27, 2021.

Eetu Tuulola now has a shorthanded goal in each season he's played in the AHL.

Stockton is 7-0-0-0 after losses this year and has scored first in six of those seven games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-4

STK PK - 6-for-6

THREE STARS

First - Matthew Phillips (1g)

Second - Glenn Gawdin (1g,1a)

Third - Luke Philp (1a)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (24 saves on 26 shots faced)

L - Ivan Prosvetov (13 saves on 17 shots faced)

ND - Josef Korenar (11 saves on 11 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat continue their road trip Friday at San Diego, a 7 p.m. puck drop at Pechanga Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.