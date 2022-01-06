River Falls Native Novak Reassigned to Admirals
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have assigned forward Bobo Carpenter and defenseman Jake McLaughlin to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.
A River Falls, WI native, Novak was recalled by the Predators one game after tallying three assists for the Admirals in an Opening Night win over Grand Rapids. He has skated in 27 games with Nashville this season and scored his first NHL goal on December 17 in Chicago.
As a rookie in 2019-20, he finished third on the Admirals in points with 42 (11g-31a), the most by a first-year Admirals skater since the 2015-16 season. Novak was second among AHL rookies in plus-minus (+20), third in assists (31) and seventh in points; he also earned AHL Rookie of the Month honors in November 2019, becoming the first Admirals player since 2015 to receive the award.
Novak and the Admirals will be in action on Friday night when they take on the Cleveland Monsters at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
