American Hockey League Reschedules this Weekend's Lehigh Valley-Providence Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 (AHL Game #467) and Sunday, Jan. 9 (AHL Game #493) at Providence have been postponed.

The games have been rescheduled for Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Phantoms organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

